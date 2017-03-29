North Andover Rape, Robbery Suspect May Have Admitted Earlier Killing To Victim

LYNN (CBS) — A man charged in a Monday night rape and robbery at a convenience store in North Andover is the same man being questioned in the murder of a Lynn pizza delivery driver shortly before.

Now, court paperwork viewed Wednesday by WBZ-TV reveals he may have admitted to killing someone earlier in the night during the horrific attack at the store.

Brian Brito, of Manchester, New Hampshire, remains a person of interest in the Lynn shooting of 24-year-old Sina Zangiband of Salem–but North Andover Police have directly pinpointed him as the North Andover suspect, and charged him on Tuesday with masked armed robbery, aggravated rape, and kidnapping.

He was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

The 21-year-old is now at the center of both brutal crimes, which investigators say took place just hours apart.

Zangiband, who worked for Atha’s Pizza, was found shot several times in his car in front of St. Pius Catholic Elementary on Bowler Street.

“Nice guy, nice boy,” his father, Ali Zangiband, told WBZ-TV Tuesday. “I don’t know why that guy killed him! Why? For what?”

“I hope the person who did this burns in hell and rots in jail,” his sister, Soma Zangiband said.

Some time later, Brito was stopped in Peabody for driving a vehicle matching one seen at the time of the murder. He was arrested for allegedly driving with a revoked license and illegally carrying a gun.

North Andover Police say the North Andover attack happened just 20 minutes earlier.

The court documents paint a disturbing picture of the attack at the Richdale Variety Store on Chickering Road, which took place around 10:18 p.m. Monday.

Paperwork reveals that, just before closing time, a masked man with a gun forced his way inside.

Police say Brian Brito is a person of interest in a Lynn murder that happened before Brito allegedly committed a crime in N. Andover. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/rmfvBzMCjk — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) March 29, 2017

The clerk told authorities that the attacker ordered her to take off her clothes and ordered her into a side room, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

She says he stole cash and lottery scratch-off tickets, before making a chilling admission.

“Thank you for making this easy, I had to kill someone today, that made it hard,” he said, according to the clerk in the police report. “I’m going to leave you some money.”

According to the report, Brito threatened to kill the clerk if she did not cooperate–that included not calling police for an hour.

But the clerk called 911 as soon as Brito took off.

When police captured Brito, they say they found a mask and scratch-off tickets in his car.

He was arraigned on the gun and driving charges Tuesday, and will return to Peabody court for a dangerousness hearing on April 10.