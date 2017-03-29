Leicester Police Charge Worcester Man With Shoplifting, Impersonating Officer

March 29, 2017 6:40 AM
LEICESTER (CBS) — A Worcester man carrying a fake police ID, badges, and a BB gun posed as a State Police officer to steal hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a store, Leicester Police say.

The 53-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was charged with shoplifting, impersonating a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation. He was released on $200 bail.

Police said a loss prevention officer at a local retail store told them the man showed him a badge on his belt and claimed to be a Massachusetts State Police investigator.

That loss prevention officer also said he spotted a gun in a holster on the man’s belt.

Police said the man fled the store in a white SUV with $689.47 worth of stolen goods.

A Leicester Police officer stopped the man on Route 9 near Pine Street, and took him into custody.

While arresting the man, the officer confiscated the BB gun that the man had in a holster on his belt, two badges, handcuffs, and the fake police ID.

They also found the stolen goods in the back of the SUV.

Investigators notified the police organization listed on the false ID about the situation.

The man is expected to appear in East Brookfield District Court Wednesday.

Leicester Police are still investigating, and working with other departments to see if the man was involved in crimes in other districts.

