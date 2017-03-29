Guerschon Yabusele Joins Maine Red Claws, Expected To Play Friday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — “The Dancing Bear” has arrived in Maine.

Guerschon Yabusele, the 16th overall pick by the Celtics last June, has joined the team’s D-League affiliate and will see some action before the season closes. The Maine Red Claws have two games remaining in their season (and are just one win away from clinching a playoff spot), with Yabusele expected to make his debut Friday night against the Greensboro Swarm in North Carolina.

Yabusele, considered one of the best international prospects in last year’s draft, was sent overseas following a stint with the Celtics’ Summer League team (where the 270-pounder earned the “Dancing Bear” nickname because of his fancy footwork) and spent most of his year in China with the Shanghai Sharks. He averaged 20.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks over 43 games, which earned him a CBA All-Star nod. A sprained ankle limited Yabusele during the Sharks’ playoff run, and also kept him from playing with the Red Claws upon his return from China.

But now he’ll get a chance to play with some of Boston’s other prospects, as he looks to secure a spot on the C’s roster next season.