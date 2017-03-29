Private Forensics Expert Testifies In Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBS) — Testimony resumed at noon Wednesday in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial, with a ballistics expert taking the stand to reconstruct the shooting at the heart of the case for the court.

The ex-New England Patriots wide receiver is accused of shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado to death in Boston’s Back Bay in 2012.

Judge Jeffrey Locke said Tuesday that Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, would testify when the trial resumed the next day–but her testimony was moved, possibly to Thursday.

Instead, private forensics expert Michael Haag, who specializes in shooting scene reconstruction, was first on the stand Wednesday.

Hernandez watched as Haag discussed the shooting of Abreu and Furtado.

#AaronHernandez just looked up when prosecution expert compared path of a bullet to a football going down range. #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 29, 2017

He told jurors a minimum of five shots were fired, but said there “could be more that left no physical trace.”

Bullet riddled BMW seat Safiro Furtado was sitting in when shot. #AaronHernandez #wbz pic.twitter.com/WJlzyloUJa — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 29, 2017

Star witness Alexander Bradley, a former friend of Hernandez, testified last week that he was driving Hernandez’s car when the ex-NFL star fired those shots.

As shooting recon expert explains technical analysis of bullet that killed Daniel DeAbreu, his mom leaves, overwhelmed #AaronHernandez #wbz pic.twitter.com/dXvWCyNGEO — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 29, 2017

As Haag described the wounds found on Abreu and Furtado’s bodies, Abreu’s mother became emotionally overwhelmed and had to leave the courtroom.

Hernandez is already facing life in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.