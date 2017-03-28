Twitter Celebrates March 28 With Falcons’ Blown Lead In Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — Certain dates on the calendar have become unofficial “holidays” on the internet in recent years, just because of the specific month and day. For example, March 14 (3/14) is known as “Pi Day” in honor of the number. Many Star Wars fans celebrate “Star Wars Day” on May the 4th as a play on the famous line, “May the Force be with you.”

March 28, however, is not likely to catch on as a holiday anywhere outside of New England. But Patriots fans on Twitter celebrated 3/28 on Tuesday in a way that only they could appreciate: as a reminder of the Falcons’ blown 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

It wasn’t just Patriots fans who celebrated the day. Even prominent national sports outlets like Sports Illustrated got in on the fun:

Today is 3/28. Happy Falcons Day! pic.twitter.com/9MJfQgWBub — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 28, 2017

Here’s some more Twitter celebrations of a day that will live in infamy for Falcons fans:

Happy 3/28 everyone! Make it a good one! pic.twitter.com/Uh5iqlfTVF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2017

Hope everyone in Boston is having a great 3-28. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/c1khF4VM1U — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) March 28, 2017

So today is 3-28! #Patriots fans, remember that time the #Falcons were up 28-3 in the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/XP97rwvI4r — Kevin Tame (@Kevin_Tame) March 28, 2017

Happy 31st bday to @LadyGaga! She was born on 3-28. She performed at the #SuperBowl. Patriots were down 28-3. Falcons blew a… 😊 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 28, 2017

People all over Twitter wishing each other a Happy Falcons Day on this date of 3-28-17 Patriots: 3

Falcons: 28

Time Remaining: 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/MhMcMqwicJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 28, 2017

A #Patriots fan just brought it to my attention that today is 3-28 which has now become another day of celebration 🤔😂 #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/hGWpFysBpN — Kwani Lunis (@KwaniALunis) March 28, 2017

GUESS WHAT TODAYS DATE IS Y'ALL!!! 3-28!!! pic.twitter.com/z2gziDark0 — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) March 28, 2017

March 28 may not have the same kind of popularity anywhere outside of New England, but Patriots fans will surely enjoy the sight of 3/28 on the calendar for years to come.