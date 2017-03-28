Twitter Celebrates March 28 With Falcons’ Blown Lead In Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — Certain dates on the calendar have become unofficial “holidays” on the internet in recent years, just because of the specific month and day. For example, March 14 (3/14) is known as “Pi Day” in honor of the number. Many Star Wars fans celebrate “Star Wars Day” on May the 4th as a play on the famous line, “May the Force be with you.”
March 28, however, is not likely to catch on as a holiday anywhere outside of New England. But Patriots fans on Twitter celebrated 3/28 on Tuesday in a way that only they could appreciate: as a reminder of the Falcons’ blown 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
It wasn’t just Patriots fans who celebrated the day. Even prominent national sports outlets like Sports Illustrated got in on the fun:
Here’s some more Twitter celebrations of a day that will live in infamy for Falcons fans:
March 28 may not have the same kind of popularity anywhere outside of New England, but Patriots fans will surely enjoy the sight of 3/28 on the calendar for years to come.