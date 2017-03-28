Tuukka Rask Will Start For Bruins Vs. Predators

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is back.

After missing Saturday night’s game in Brooklyn due to a lower-body injury, the goaltender will resume his starting job when the Bruins take on the Predators at the TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask says he's "good to go" tonight. Coach Cassidy confirms he'll start between the pipes. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 28, 2017

Rask’s absence from Saturday night’s game — a 2-1 win with Anton Khudobin between the pipes — stirred some controversy in Boston. That was in part due to the scant details surrounding Rask’s ailment, which popped up after he had played three games in four nights, all of which were losses.

But interim coach Bruce Cassidy affirmed on Monday that Rask is still the team’s No. 1, despite some public calls for a change, and the decision has been made to stick with the obvious top goaltender on the team as it tries to reach the postseason for the first time in three years.

They’re currently one point ahead of Tampa Bay and two points ahead of the New York Islanders for the final wild-card spot. They also trail the Maple Leafs by just one point for the third spot in the Atlantic Division. The Predators are coming off a win on Monday night over the Islanders.