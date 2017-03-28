2 People Escape As Fire Tears Through Seekonk Home

SEEKONK (CBS) — Firefighters rushed to rescue the people and pets inside a multi-family home as a blaze ripped through it Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 9:40 a.m. in a three-story home on Hull Street.

Two people were inside at the time, but were able to escape the flames.

One told WBZ-TV’s Mike LaCrosse that he used a fire escape to get out safely.

“It was all pretty much just like a quick instinct, ‘I need to get out of here,'” said resident Malcolm Jones.

Fire officials said they rescued six dogs from the home, but unfortunately one cat died.

None of the residents or responding firefighters were hurt, but 4-6 people were displaced. The Red Cross was assisting them.

Residents of the #Seekonk home say several dogs were saved from the burning home @cbsboston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/PX8ZmElH1v — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) March 28, 2017

Crews were still on the scene at noon to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.