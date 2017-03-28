Family Offended After Stranger Addresses Mourners At Quincy Funeral

QUINCY (CBS) – A Quincy family was stunned when a stranger suddenly got up at their mother’s funeral and started making comments which they feel were racially insensitive to the Asian community.

On March 18th, Adrian Wong delivered the eulogy to his mother who passed away from lung cancer. He explained that his mother never smoked, was never exposed to second hand smoke, and was not exposed to chemicals.

Adrian was supposed to be the only speaker, but when he finished, a man named David Small, who the family didn’t know, got up, uninvited, and started addressing mourners.

Small speculated that it was “smoke in Asian churches” that led to Carol Tan Wong’s death.

The Wong family was offended and posted a video of Small’s comments on YouTube.

Adrian Wong demanded an apology from Small because he believed the comments to be a broad misperception about the Asian community.

David Small, a private investigator in Quincy, told WBZ he was invited to the funeral by his girlfriend who he says is Asian.

Small described himself as “outspoken” and admitted that the funeral home wasn’t the appropriate place to make his comments. He said he was trying to make the point that in his opinion there’s a “high rate of smoking in the Asian community, and Asians burn incense in their churches, which is a health risk.”

Small says he sends a heartfelt apology to the Wong family.