NightSide – Dress Code or Discrimination

BOSTON (CBS) – United Airlines was the focus of celebrity outrage yesterday, after the airline reportedly refused to allow two young girls to board a plane because they were wearing leggings. Celebrities immediately attacked the airline for the policy, claiming it was outdated and sexist. But United is not backing down, explaining that the girls were traveling for free as family members of an employee, and that there are certain rules including a dress code that comes with that privilege. Do you think the airline is out of line, or do they have a right to establish a dress code for the families of employees who are flying for free?

Originally broadcast March 27th, 2017.