NightSide – A Plastic Bag Ban in Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The proposed plastic bag ban for the city of Boston is back on the table, with a vote by the City Council potentially as soon as this Wednesday. The proposal would ban thin, flimsy plastic bags, and instead require retailers to use recyclable ones. Customers would be charged five cents per bag, and the money raised from that would go directly to the retailers to help offset the cost of the more durable bags. Proponents say it is a great way to cut down on litter, but critics say this is just one more overreach by government, taking away choice from the people. Where do you stand?

Originally broadcast March 27th, 2017.