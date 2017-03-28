NFL Expected To Pass Vote To Ban Leaping Field Goal Blocks

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL wanted to make extra points more exciting. But at the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix, it’s about to do the exact opposite.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday morning that NFL owners are expected to vote in favor of banning players from leaping over the line of scrimmage to block kicking plays.

NFL owners are expected today to pass a rule that will prohibit the "leaper" block attempt on field goal and extra-point plays, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2017

The league reportedly feels the play is too dangerous and would be banned to prevent serious injuries to players involved. Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians called the play “bad for football” in an interview during the 2016 season.

Elsewhere, head of officiating Dean Blandino cited “several examples” of players being flipped over and landing on their heads during the play during a recent conference call, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The Philadelphia Eagles first proposed the rule change, which was backed by the NFLPA.

Despite any close calls and false alarms arising from the play, leaping block attempts have yet to seriously injure a player. NFL head of football operations Troy Vincent, however, called serious injuries “inevitable” (via ESPN) and said banning the play is “in the best interest of the game.”

It’s at best a curious coincidence that the league didn’t truly take action against leaping field goal blocks, which has been done as far back as 2012, until the Patriots had success with the play. This is a case of the NFL fixing something that’s not broken, maintaining the illusion of “player safety” that they desperately want to sell to their fans. Most perceptive NFL viewers know that this rule change likely won’t move the needle in that department.

It appears that the Patriots and the rest of the league will simply have to find another way to block kicks – and the NFL will have to figure out another way to make field goals and extra points more entertaining.

