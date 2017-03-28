WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Illegally Caught Lobsters Donated To Homeless Veterans

March 28, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Lobster, Massachusetts Environmental Police, New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – Lobsters seized by authorities on Sunday because they were caught illegally went to a good cause.

Massachusetts Environment Police said that during an inspection of an offshore trawler in New Bedford, officers determined the vessel was carrying more than the 500 count limit. Police seized the lobsters and cited the boat.

So what did they do with the seized lobsters? Police say they couldn’t return them to the waters of Georges Banks where they were caught because they likely wouldn’t survive.

Instead, the lobsters were brought to the Veteran’s Transition House in New Bedford. The organization helps homeless and at-risk veterans and their families along the South Coast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia