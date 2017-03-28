Illegally Caught Lobsters Donated To Homeless Veterans

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – Lobsters seized by authorities on Sunday because they were caught illegally went to a good cause.
Massachusetts Environment Police said that during an inspection of an offshore trawler in New Bedford, officers determined the vessel was carrying more than the 500 count limit. Police seized the lobsters and cited the boat.
So what did they do with the seized lobsters? Police say they couldn’t return them to the waters of Georges Banks where they were caught because they likely wouldn’t survive.
Instead, the lobsters were brought to the Veteran’s Transition House in New Bedford. The organization helps homeless and at-risk veterans and their families along the South Coast.