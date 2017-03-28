WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Ex-Patriot Chris Long Lands With Eagles On One-Year Deal

March 28, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Chris Long, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Long has found himself a new home. The former New England Patriots defensive end has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Twitter.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that the deal is for one year and $2.4 million. The Eagles’ official Twitter account later said that the deal is for two years. Long earned just over $2.4 million in his one season with the Patriots, according to Spotrac.

Long posted a goodbye message to Patriots fans on March 1, before unrestricted free agency began. He appeared to confirm that he is indeed headed to the Eagles when he tweeted “I’m ready to work!!! #FlyEaglesFly” on Tuesday.

Long played in all 16 games for the Patriots in 2016, recording four sacks and 35 total tackles. He made one of the most important plays in Super Bowl LI when he drew a holding penalty on Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews, which helped spur the Patriots’ fourth-quarter comeback.

March 28 also happens to be Long’s 32nd birthday, so some extra celebration is certainly in store for the newly signed Eagles defensive end.

