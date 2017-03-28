Dolphins Owner Doubts Tom Brady’s Ability To Play 6-7 More Years: ‘Good Luck’

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Kraft says that Tom Brady wants to play six or seven more years. You’d think that the rest of the AFC East might be concerned that Brady’s divisional dominance could last through his mid-40s, but not Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Ross was asked at the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix on Monday about Kraft’s comments regarding Brady’s ability to play six or seven more years. He didn’t sound worried about Brady being the same player at age 45 or 46 than he was at 39. Brady will be 40 years old next time he takes a snap for the Patriots.

“Good luck,” said Ross, via ESPN. “I love Tom Brady. He’s a Michigan guy. It’s OK. I don’t worry about them. We have to worry about my team.”

The Dolphins are the last team to win the AFC East besides the Patriots, in Brady’s injury-shortened 2008 season. Ross made it clear that he’s simply confident in the Dolphins’ direction as an organization right now and believes they could become a real threat to unseat the Patriots in the coming years.

“I admire Tom Brady. He’s a fabulous person, a great player, no question. I have total respect for him. But I haven’t given up on ours,” said Ross. “We’re building our team. I like our coach, I like our culture – I think we’re changing it – and we’re looking to be competitive.”

Brady’s apparent goal to play six or seven more years isn’t much bigger of a challenge than what he has already said. Brady said in a leaked email from 2014 that he believed he had seven or eight years left. If he played the next seven seasons, that would put him through his age-46 season.

History has not been kind to quarterbacks over age 40, let alone 45. So there’s reason for Ross to be confident that the Dolphins could at least be competitive with a 45-year-old Brady. But after what Brady did at age 39 in Super Bowl LI, it’s hard to doubt his ability to do anything anymore.