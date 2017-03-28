WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
March 28, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Charlestown, Drug Raid

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Police arrested four people and seized a large amount of drugs following a raid at a Charlestown restaurant.

Officers raided D’Rafa Restaurant on Bunker Hill Street Monday afternoon.

charlestowndrugs2 Drugs Seized, Five Arrested During Raid At Charlestown Restaurant

Four people were arresed during a drug raid in Charlestown. (Image Credit: Boston Police)

As a result, police seized half a kilogram of fentanyl, 29 bags of cocaine and crack cocaine, 10 bags of heroin and $7,144 in cash.

Rafael Pimental, Juan Guerrero-Torres, Matea Sanchez and Rosselys Pimental-Melo, and Ada Mejia-Mejia were all arrested in the raid.

charlestowndrugs1 Drugs Seized, Five Arrested During Raid At Charlestown Restaurant

A bag of drugs seized from a Charlestown restaurant. (Image Credit: Boston Police)

Each was charged with drug trafficking.

The Inspectional Services Department immediately shut down operations at the restaurant due to what was described as an “imminent health hazard.”

