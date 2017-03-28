Drugs Seized, Five Arrested During Raid At Charlestown Restaurant

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Police arrested four people and seized a large amount of drugs following a raid at a Charlestown restaurant.
Officers raided D’Rafa Restaurant on Bunker Hill Street Monday afternoon.
As a result, police seized half a kilogram of fentanyl, 29 bags of cocaine and crack cocaine, 10 bags of heroin and $7,144 in cash.
Rafael Pimental, Juan Guerrero-Torres, Matea Sanchez and Rosselys Pimental-Melo, and Ada Mejia-Mejia were all arrested in the raid.
Each was charged with drug trafficking.
The Inspectional Services Department immediately shut down operations at the restaurant due to what was described as an “imminent health hazard.”