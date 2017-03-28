Chelmsford Police: School Bus Driver Smoked Marijuana Before Picking Up Students

March 28, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Bus Driver Arrested, Chelmsford, Chelmsford High School

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A school bus driver has been placed on administrative leave after Chelmsford Police arrested him on charges that he was high on marijuana as he prepared to drive a bus full of students on a field trip.

Ali Mahfuz, a driver for North Reading Transportation, dropped students off at Greater Lowell Technical High School in Tyngsboro and had just over an hour before he was scheduled to drive Chelmsford High School students on a field trip to Boston.

A North Reading Transportation spokesman said Mahfuz can be seen on video pulling over to the side of the road in between his duties. While he is not seen smoking marijuana, the company said Mahfuz is seen sleeping.

When Mahfuz arrived at Chelmsford High School, a teacher smelled marijuana on the bus and called police.

Mahfuz admitted to smoking marijuana during the time between assignments, the bus company said.

Students were taken off the bus and brought to the cafeteria.

Police arrested Mahfuz and charged him with operating under the influence of drugs, operating negligently to endanger, and reckless endangerment.

Mahfuz is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Lowell District Court.

“I cannot overstate the role played by the students today in ensuring their safety on the roads,” Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said. “They knew something was not right, and they spoke up right away, alerting school administrators. I commend these students for their role in stopping a dangerous situation from unfolding.”

