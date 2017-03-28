Bruins Recall Goaltender Zane McIntyre On Emergency Basis Just Two Hours Prior To Tuesday’s Game

BOSTON (CBS) — It was all systems go for Tuukka Rask on Tuesday morning, as he declared himself to be healthy enough to play in Tuesday night’s game in Boston against the Nashville Predators. Interim coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Rask would be the starting goaltender.
However, just two hours prior to puck drop on Tuesday, the Bruins announced that goaltender Zane McIntyre had been recalled on an emergency basis.
This led to some worrying — was Rask tapping out due to injury after saying he was healthy? Well, the answer came soon enough, as the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy reported that it was now Anton Khudobin suffering from a minor ailment.
McIntyre was likewise recalled on an emergency basis last week, when the lower-body issue cropped up for Rask. McIntyre served as the backup for Anton Khudobin as the Bruins beat the Islanders 2-1 on Saturday night in Brooklyn. McIntyre was sent back to Providence on Sunday.
Khudobin stopped 18 of 19 Islanders shots on Saturday night.