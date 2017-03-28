Breathe Your Stress Away With These 4 Simple Techniques

Dan Brulé, author of Just Breathe , is a pioneer in the field of Breathwork, and a world-renowned leader of the Spiritual Breathing movement. A former US Navy Deep Sea Diver, he is one of the originators of Breath Therapy, a Master of Prana Yoga (The Hindu Science of Breath), and an expert in Chi Kung (Chinese Medical Breathing Exercises). His new book, Just Breathe , is on sale now from Atria Books, an imprint of our sister company, Simon & Schuster.

If you are among the more than 40 million Americans who suffer from an anxiety disorder, or if you are one of the 75 million who have high blood pressure, I have good news for you. You can make stress and anxiety—and even high blood pressure—a thing of the past! How? Through conscious breathing, also called breathwork.

Ancient monks, masters, mystics and yogis have long used breathwork to overcome stress and anxiety. Today, corporate executives, professional athletes, Navy SEALs, and peak performers in every field use conscious breathing to manage and control their physiological, psychological and emotional states.

The fact is anyone who is willing and able to learn and practice breathwork can significantly alleviate their stress, reduce their anxiety and lower their blood pressure to some degree. You can actually reduce your cortisol levels—that’s the stress hormone—by as much as 20% in as little as five minutes!

Having trained over 100,000 people from every walk of life in more than 50 countries over the last 40 years, I simply don’t have the luxury of doubt. The secret is to combine conscious awareness, deliberate relaxation and paced breathing. This stuff works, especially if you develop a regular daily practice. Here’s what you need to do: