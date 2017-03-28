Bill Belichick Skips Coaches Breakfast To Attend Florida Pro Day

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no shot of Bill Belichick sipping orange juice at this year’s AFC coaches breakfast. The Patriots head coach already skipped the annual coaches photo at the NFL’s owners meeting in Phoenix, and now he’s missing the coaches breakfast to scout NFL Draft prospects at the University of Florida’s Pro Day.

The official Florida Gators Twitter account posted a photo on Tuesday of Belichick chatting with Gators head coach Jim McElwain at the Florida Pro Day in Gainesville.

The Gators reportedly have 21 players working out at their Pro Day on Tuesday, 13 of which were not invited to the Scouting Combine.

Belichick is not necessarily looking at players that would require a first-round pick to draft. CBS Sports’ prospect rankings currently has Gators defensive tackle Caleb Brantley as Florida’s top-ranked prospect at 43rd overall. Three other prospects – cornerbacks Jalen “Teez” Tabor and Quincy Wilson, and inside linebacker Jarrad Davis – are projected to be picked in the second round. All four players will be present at Tuesday’s Pro Day.

Other draft prospects at Florida’s Pro Day that may be of interest to Belichick are free safety Marcus Maye (103rd overall at CBS Sports), tackle David Sharpe (107th), outside linebacker Alex Anzalone (112th). There’s also defensive tackle Joey Ivie, outside linebacker Daniel McMillian, and wide receiver Ahmad Fullwood, who are ranked outside the top 250.

For Belichick, scouting potential new players for the Patriots is certainly more important than some silly breakfast. For now, the orange juice will have to wait.

What could have been… pic.twitter.com/odFzPO2WIW — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 28, 2017

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.