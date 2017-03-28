Best Upcoming Charity Events In Boston

By Nancy Burgess, Speakeasy

Charity events are a necessity to keep things going in this world, where people are in need of help and support for a variety of reasons like illness or homelessness. There are an abundance of non-profit organizations in Boston, all of whom have their personal reasons for running a charity event, big, small, family-friendly, a formal affair and more.

Boston University Nickerson Field

Boston, MA 02215

(617) 353-4632

www.nationalmssociety.org

Date: April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk MS is 3.5 full accessible miles kicking off at Boston University Nickerson Field. The event is fun for family and friends looking for an opportunity to get out and about while supporting a worthwhile cause. This event fully benefits the National MS Society while they look for a cure. There are no registration fees, but attendees are encouraged to fund-raise.