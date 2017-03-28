Best Upcoming Charity Events In Boston

Charity events are a necessity to keep things going in this world, where people are in need of help and support for a variety of reasons like illness or homelessness. There are an abundance of non-profit organizations in Boston, all of whom have their personal reasons for running a charity event, big, small, family-friendly, a formal affair and more.
Boston University Nickerson Field
Boston, MA 02215
(617) 353-4632
www.nationalmssociety.org
Date: April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walk MS is 3.5 full accessible miles kicking off at Boston University Nickerson Field. The event is fun for family and friends looking for an opportunity to get out and about while supporting a worthwhile cause. This event fully benefits the National MS Society while they look for a cure. There are no registration fees, but attendees are encouraged to fund-raise.
Chestnut Hill Reservoir
400 Chestnut Hill Drive
Brookline, MA 02467
(800) 962-7769
www.stepsforlife.donordrive.com
Date: May 7, 2017 at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This event is dedicated to raising awareness for life saving bone marrow and stem cell transplants. The funds from the Gift Of Life Steps For Life Run & Walk are used to add new donors to the worldwide bone marrow registry. There is always a need to add new donors to the registry to save a life with the precious gift of bone marrow or stem cells.
Topsfield Fairgrounds
207 Boston St.
Topsfield, MA, 01983
(617) 482-4580 ext.3461
www.donations.diabetes.org
Date: May 21, 2017
The North Shore (of Boston) Tour De Cure is a segment of the American Diabetes Association’s largest fundraiser. The goals are to raise awareness about diabetes and fund life-saving research to stop diabetes. This cycling event is fun and meaningful for participants of all ages. There are 15, 31 and 62 mile rides, a 100 K Gravel ride and a 100 mile Gran Fondo (non-fundraiser) ride. The events start in Topsfield, MA, about a 30 minute ride north of Boston.
DCR Hatch Shell
47 David G. Mugar Way
Boston, MA 02108
(888) 758-3288
www.fundraise.childrenshospital.org
Date: June 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Exceptional care, including something as simple as covering a parking vouchers for at-need families to groundbreaking research, at Boston Children’s Hospital is supported through the funds raised at the Eversource Walk For Kids. The event starts at the DCR Hatch Shell and winds along the picturesque Charles River. Participants have the choice of a 2-mile or 7-mile walk. At the end of the walk, there is entertainment, food and fun back at the Hatch Shell for all to enjoy.
Fenway Park 4 Yawkey Way Boston, MA 02215 (617) 226-6012
www.runtohomebase.org
Date: July 15, 2017 at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Red Sox Foundation hosts the Run To Home event, which is sponsored by New Balance, at historic Fenway Park. This event supports America’s veterans and service members by providing clinical care that they need. Participation in the Run To Home can be in the 9 K run or a 5 K run/walk. The thrill of crossing home plate at Fenway Park is an unforgettable experience of a lifetime.
