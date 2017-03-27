Funeral Held For Framingham Trooper

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper who died last week after suffering a medical emergency while exercising was laid to rest Monday.
Matthew Daigle, 31, died while on an off-duty run Wednesday afternoon.
“Trooper Daigle was highly-regarded and deeply respected by his brother and sister troopers, as well other members of the first-responder community who knew him,” said Col. Rick McKeon in a statement Wednesday.
Troopers gathered in the rain outside St Patrick Church in Natick Monday morning as Trooper Daigle’s casket was carried out.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and joined the State Police in 2011.