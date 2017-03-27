Swihart Optioned To Triple-A; Leon, Vazquez Will Start Season As Red Sox Catching Tandem

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ regular season roster is taking shape, and one roster move on Monday is providing a clearer picture behind the plate.
Boston optioned catcher Blake Swihart to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, meaning Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez will be their catching tandem to start the season.
The move will allow Swihart, who missed most of last season with an ankle injury, to catch every day, as he transitions back behind the plate after moving to the outfield last season. In 14 spring games, Swihart hit .325 (13-for-40) with a double, two RBIs and five runs scored. He saw time at catcher in 13 spring games, starting 10 of them.
Leon and Vazquez are both out of minor league options, so it makes sense for them to both start the season on Boston’s major league roster.
In addition to Swihart, infielder Deven Marrero was also optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. Catcher Dan Butler and first baseman Sam Travis were both reassigned to minor league camp.
With those four roster moves, the Red Sox now have 38 players in their big league camp, with 32 of those players from the 40-man roster and six non-roster invitees.
The Red Sox open the regular season a week from Monday, hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park.