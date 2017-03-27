Sex Offender Accused Of Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Man

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – A sex offender was arrested this weekend after police say he broke into a Londonderry home and beat a man inside.
A caller told 911 that he heard a loud bang while he and his wife were sleeping at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. When he went to investigate, he found that a strange man had kicked in the door.
They had a brief conversation before the intruder attacked and tried to steal a jacket, according to police.
Responding officers found William O’Reilly, 26, in the driveway. They soon learned he’s a sex offender who lives in Manchester.
O’Reilly is charged with burglary, simple assault and possession of a controlled drug. He was being held on $5,000 bail.