Robert Kraft Hopes Malcolm Butler Is Back With Patriots In 2017

BOSTON (CBS) — Whether or not Malcolm Butler is back with the New England Patriots in 2017 remains unknown.

But it’s clear that Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants to corner to be roaming the secondary in New England.

Butler, a restricted free agent, and the Patriots have been in limbo for the last few weeks. The team extended a first-round tender to Butler, which he has yet to sign. He visited with the New Orleans Saints in search of a contract, and there’s been speculation that New England and New Orleans would work eventually out a trade for Butler, but all remains quiet on Butler’s front.

Kraft, speaking with reporters at the NFL’s annual meeting in Arizona, said he’s rooting for a Butler return.

“I know he has the ability to go out in the market and get someone to sign him, and then we either match it or get the first-round draft pick. I’m rooting… I hope he’s with us and signs his offer sheet and plays for us,” Kraft told reporters. “I have a great affection for him. He was part of probably the greatest play in the history of our team, but there are a lot of people involved in that.”

Kraft is of course alluding to Butler’s game-saving interception at the end of Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks, when Butler picked off Russell Wilson at the one-yard line to seal the New England victory.

Kraft said it is not New England’s intention to trade Butler this offseason, but added that he doesn’t want to take away from the player’s rights as a restricted free agent.