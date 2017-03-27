Red Sox Give Away Over 40,000 Baseball Caps To Boston Students, Teachers

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox worked to make a new generation of fans on Monday, handing out baseball caps to more than 40,000 students and teachers in 104 Boston schools.
“We really think that everyone should have a Red Sox hat and get excited for this season,” team President Sam Kennedy said. “We really want to make sure Red Sox baseball is accessible to everyone. . . We’ve got to connect the Red Sox to kids.”
Mayor Marty Walsh was also on hand to distribute hats to elementary school children. He says it’s an “incredible” way for the Red Sox to give back.
“I commend the Red Sox,” he said. “They’re such an important partnership in our city.”
The hat giveaway was part of the “Calling All Kids” effort by the Red Sox and JetBlue to engage with Boston.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports: