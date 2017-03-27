WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Tom Brady Hits Augusta National With Jordan Spieth

March 27, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: August National, Jordan Spieth, New England Patriots, Sports News, The Masters, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Getting ready for next week’s Masters tournament, Jordan Spieth decided to play a round with another champion.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spent some time at Augusta National with the 2015 Masters champ, and posted a photo on his Instagram account on Monday of himself, UnderArmour CEO Kevin Plank and Augusta National member Jimmy Dunne with Spieth on the famous Par 3 12th hole. The photo was captioned: “Trying to beat @jordanspieth in golf is like trying to arm wrestle @therock… #DreamBig #NeverGiveUp”

Spieth will be looking to exorcise some Augusta demons when he tees off on April 6, following his 2016 meltdown on the 12th hole. Chances are No. 12 probably didn’t have too much golfing advice for Spieth, but given Brady captioned the photo with a #DreamBig, maybe he passed along some of those fancy UA pajamas to help the golfer improve his sleep.

But anytime you can hit the links with the greatest quarterback of all time, ahead of one of golf’s biggest events, you have to take advantage.

This isn’t the first time Brady has played with a champion at Augusta; he also teed off at the famous course with Rory McIlroy in 2015.

