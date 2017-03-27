WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Mike’s Pastry Worker Robbed Of Money Bag In North End

March 27, 2017 2:42 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – An employee of an iconic North End bakery was robbed on her way to make a deposit Monday morning, Boston police said.

The Mike’s Pastry worker was heading to the Citizens Bank right across the street on Hanover Street at about 9 a.m. when she was approached by a man on the sidewalk. The man grabbed her by the arm and she handed over the money bag before running back to Mike’s, authorities said.

Mike’s Pastry told WBZ-TV that no one was hurt and it was “business as usual” on Monday.

The robber is described as a white man, about six feet tall and between the ages of 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a dark jacket.

Police said they searched the area around Mike’s Pastry but did not find a suspect.

