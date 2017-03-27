WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Kraft: Tom Brady Wants To Play Six Or Seven More Years

March 27, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Robert Kraft, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has accomplished many things in football that nobody else has ever managed to accomplish. And he doesn’t want to ever stop.

The future Hall of Famer and reigning Super Bowl MVP has made it clear that even as he approaches age 40 this summer, retirement is far off in his mind. He told Peter King that he’d like to play until his “mid-40s,” and Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters at the annual league meeting that it could be even longer.

That is … a long time. And history doesn’t work for Brady, as success after the age of 40 has been almost non-existent for quarterbacks in the NFL. But Kraft believes in Brady.

“I think Tommy’s sustained excellence is just unbelievable,” Kraft said. “And it’s a lifestyle. He’s in training now, it’s not like he stops. He works out.”

But Brady got to where he is by betting on himself to be the exception. And that apparently includes playing until he’s closer to his 50th birthday than his 40th.

