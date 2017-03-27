WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Harwich Girl Given No Trespassing Order For Crossing Neighbor’s Lawn

March 27, 2017 7:33 PM
Filed Under: Harwich, Harwich Police, Paul Burton

HARWICH (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl was ticketed for trespassing after cutting through her neighbors’ yards to get to the school bus.

The homeowners say they asked Autumn Blanchard not to cut through their property multiple times, but she kept doing it.

“I wasn’t doing anything,” Autumn said. “I didn’t do anything to their lawn, I didn’t burn anything on their lawn. I did not destroy any gardens.”

harwich Harwich Girl Given No Trespassing Order For Crossing Neighbors Lawn

Autumn and Krystal Blanchard (WBZ-TV)

The neighbors say their yards are not safe because of downed trees and they have been sued before. One homeowner says a young boy fell on their property and broke his leg.

Autumn’s mother Krystal says sending them an official trespassing warning was not the right way to handle it.

“No one has spoken to me or Autumn personally, it’s just been to the media,” Krystal said. “No one has given me a call yet as of this moment to say ‘I’m sorry’ like a person would to another person they’ve offended.”

The Harwich Police say they should have contacted the girl’s mother before issuing the order.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia