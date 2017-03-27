Gronkowski: ‘Can’t Wait To Compete Again And Play Ball’

BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski lives a charmed existence. He’s world-famous, he’s set for life financially, and he seems to have as much fun as anybody else on the planet.

Yet if there’s one area of life that has been modestly unkind to Gronkowski, it is in the health department. A back injury cost him a season in college, and various back/arm/knee/hamstring ailments have limited him in his seven-year NFL career.

A player of Gronkowski’s Hall of Fame caliber having to sit out for so long leads to some restless days. And according to Gronkowksi’s latest tweet, he’s about done when it comes to waiting around.

Having fun and all these days but literally can't wait to compete again and play ball. Miss it. Been to long. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 27, 2017

Gronkowski played in just eight games last year. He missed the start of the year due to a hamstring injury, and he suffered a rib injury in the middle of the season after taking a hit from Seattle safety Earl Thomas. Gronkowski returned to face the Jets, but he left that game early due to a back injury. He’d end up needing surgery for a herniated disc, thus ending his season and forcing him to watch from the sideline as his teammates went on to win the Super Bowl.

Last year, Gronkowski’s tweet about taking a “pay cut” had everybody confused. This one’s much more clear: The man is eager to get back on the football field.