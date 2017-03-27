Keller @ Large: Blame Trump, Ryan And The Voters Who Put Them There

BOSTON (CBS) – In the wake of Friday’s GOP healthcare debacle, the blame game is in full swing, and that’s a good thing.

The only way to avoid repeating bad mistakes is to learn from them, and when there’s a screw up of this magnitude, a key part of the learning process is determining who screwed up and why.

And there’s plenty of blame to go around, not just for the implosion of the Republican plan, but for the ongoing problems with Obamacare it was allegedly aimed at fixing.

Then-President Obama and the Democrats made a big mistake back in 2009-2010 when they forced through a far-too-sweeping bill on a straight party line vote, ensuring that there would be huge, politically-devastating problems. Incredibly, Speaker Ryan and President Trump repeated the exact same blunders.

Ryan and his crony in the White House, Health Secretary Tom Price, deserve special blame for being clueless ideologues with no sense of how badly their ideas would bomb with the public. They could have offered phased-in, carefully tailored fixes to Obamacare’s more-glaring problems; instead, they served up a hot mess of think-tank fantasies about the free market fixing everything.

And if you voted for Trump because you believed he had the skill to deliver on his vague campaign rhetoric, you were duped.

They say we get the leadership we deserve.

If true, maybe the blame game ought to extend to the voters who put these folks in power, as well.

