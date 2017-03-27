WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Charlie McAvoy Expected To Join Bruins Soon – But Not Until After Final Exams At BU

March 27, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Dolloff, NHL, Sports

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It won’t be much longer until the Bruins get Charlie McAvoy into the lineup, but they just got a quick reminder that the prized prospect still just a college kid.

McAvoy is expected to sign his entry-level deal with the Bruins in the coming days and potentially boost their defensive depth chart down the stretch. But TSN’s Bob McKenzie tweeted on Sunday that McAvoy, currently a freshman at Boston University, is being held up by final exams.

McKenzie added that McAvoy’s exam schedule could affect the “timing” of his eventual signing with the Bruins, but it’s not expected to be a major issue.

McAvoy became a candidate to sign with the Bruins after BU bowed out of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, falling to Minnesota-Duluth in overtime. The defenseman previously came through in the clutch for the Terriers, netting the double-OT game-winner for BU over North Dakota in the previous round.

McAvoy’s BU teammate Clayton Keller set him up for the game-winner. Soon after BU’s loss to Minnesota-Duluth, Keller signed his entry-level deal with the Arizona Coyotes, who drafted him seven spots before the Bruins drafted McAvoy 14th overall in 2016.

Kirk Luedeke tweeted on Sunday night that the Bruins are “working on a deal” with McAvoy and expect it to happen “soon.” McAvoy may not make a huge impact as a 19-year-old getting thrown into the middle of a playoff race, but he would add some much-needed skill and mobility to the Bruins defense.

Hopefully, McAvoy hits no further snags with his exams and gets them done on time so he can join the B’s sooner rather than later.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

