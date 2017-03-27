Charlie McAvoy Expected To Join Bruins Soon – But Not Until After Final Exams At BU

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It won’t be much longer until the Bruins get Charlie McAvoy into the lineup, but they just got a quick reminder that the prized prospect still just a college kid.

McAvoy is expected to sign his entry-level deal with the Bruins in the coming days and potentially boost their defensive depth chart down the stretch. But TSN’s Bob McKenzie tweeted on Sunday that McAvoy, currently a freshman at Boston University, is being held up by final exams.

McKenzie added that McAvoy’s exam schedule could affect the “timing” of his eventual signing with the Bruins, but it’s not expected to be a major issue.

Charlie McAvoy has exams this week at BU, may affect timing of signing with BOS. Not likely to be any issue but no guarantee it occurs today — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 26, 2017

McAvoy became a candidate to sign with the Bruins after BU bowed out of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, falling to Minnesota-Duluth in overtime. The defenseman previously came through in the clutch for the Terriers, netting the double-OT game-winner for BU over North Dakota in the previous round.

McAvoy’s BU teammate Clayton Keller set him up for the game-winner. Soon after BU’s loss to Minnesota-Duluth, Keller signed his entry-level deal with the Arizona Coyotes, who drafted him seven spots before the Bruins drafted McAvoy 14th overall in 2016.

Kirk Luedeke tweeted on Sunday night that the Bruins are “working on a deal” with McAvoy and expect it to happen “soon.” McAvoy may not make a huge impact as a 19-year-old getting thrown into the middle of a playoff race, but he would add some much-needed skill and mobility to the Bruins defense.

Expect Charlie McAvoy to be first domino to fall- hearing Bruins working on deal & expect it to happen. Soon. No specifics. — Kirk Luedeke (@kluedeke29) March 26, 2017

Hopefully, McAvoy hits no further snags with his exams and gets them done on time so he can join the B’s sooner rather than later.

