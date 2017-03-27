Boston Doctors Killed In Avalanche Were ‘Rising Stars’

BOSTON (CBS) – The man and woman killed in an avalanche in Canada earlier this month were “rising stars” at Mass General Hospital.
The hospital says Victor Fedorov and Lauren Zeitels were Internal Medicine residents and seasoned outdoor enthusiasts.
“It has been a painful and confusing time for the many who knew and loved these promising, bright, energetic and caring individuals,” said MGH President Peter Slavin.
Fedorov and Zeitels were snowshoeing on a trail just north of Lake Louise in Alberta when the avalanche occurred.
Their colleagues say it was a tragic accident that occurred “despite their extensive planning and taking every safety precaution.”
Zeitels grew up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Fedorov was born in Moscow, Russia and grew up in Richmond, Virginia.