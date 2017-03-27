WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

March 27, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – If it feels like you’re missing phone calls, you may not be wrong.

A new study says Boston isn’t very good when it comes to cell phone service.

The ranking from RootMetrics says Boston fell 80 spots in just a year. Out of 125 cities, Boston dropped from 17 to 97.

Its biggest declines were in reliability and call performance.

Two Massachusetts cities, however, did even worse.

Springfield ranked 122 and Worcester came in at 124.

telephone phone talking Cell Phone Service In Boston Ranks Among Worst In Country, Study Claims

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to RootMetrics, Verizon had the best overall performance in Boston, followed by AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint.

Indianapolis is said to be the best place in America for strong mobile network performance.

Some cell phone providers have openly accused RootMetrics of research bias and poor methods.

