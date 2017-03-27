WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Bill Belichick Skips Coaches Photo At NFL League Meetings … Again

March 27, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — If you want to catch Bill Belichick this offseason, good luck.

The Patriots’ head coach, fresh off winning a Super Bowl, has been a busy man in his abbreviated offseason. He’s made a slew of trades and signings, he’s spent time at the Scouting Combine as well as several pro days, he golfed at Pebble Beach, he narrated a World War II documentary, and he even managed to find some time to rest on his boat.

But he doesn’t have time to sit around with a bunch of reporters for breakfast, as we learned a few days ago. And as we now see in a photo, Bill doesn’t have time to say cheese for the camera.

However, Belichick is definitely in attendance at the meeting, as he was spotted exchanging pleasantries with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Skipping the annual photo of NFL coaches is a bit of a routine for Belichick. Here’s the photo from last year, from which Belichick is missing.

He actually made headlines for showing up to take the picture in 2015, both because he actually showed up, and also because he was wearing flip-flops and was seated next to Pete Carroll just a couple of months after their fateful meeting in Super Bowl XLIX.

Bill wasn’t there in 2014 …

… nor was he there in 2013.

This year, Belichick’s taken his aversion to the league meeting to the breakfast table, as it was reported that he’d be missing Tuesday’s session with reporters due to a “scouting conflict.” He and the Patriots have also taken a less active role in making suggestions to the competition committee, as their ideas have typically been discarded, only to later be resurrected by another team and adopted by the league.

One could say that Belichick’s participation level in the annual meeting is at its lowest point. The reigning Super Bowl champion is likely not too broken up about it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia