Testimony To Resume After Wave Of Illness Pauses Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

March 27, 2017 8:56 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — After a wave of sickness hit the courtroom last week, the judge in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial gave jurors the day off last Friday, urging them to stay healthy over the weekend.

But testimony is set to continue Monday morning, with the ex-NFL star’s older brother DJ expected on the stand.

Aaron Hernandez is accused of shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado to death in Boston’s Back Bay in 2012.

Last week, the case centered around Alexander Bradley, an ex-best friend of Hernandez who was seen with him on the night of the murders and who testified that Hernandez pulled the trigger.

Bradley said Hernandez shot the men after an incident in a Boston nightclub involving a spilled drink.

Hernandez is also facing a witness intimidation charge for allegedly shooting Bradley in the face–which prosecutors claim he did because Bradley knew too much as a witness to the shooting.

Bradley’s testimony wrapped up on Thursday after four days on the stand.

Judge Jeffrey Locke also said Thursday he would allow testimony from a former bouncer at the nightclub who said Hernandez assaulted him.

Attorneys said last week that they expected to give the case to jurors for deliberation by April 6 or 7.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

