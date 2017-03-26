Michaels Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Framingham

NATICK (CBS) — The suspect in a stabbing outside the Michaels store in Natick is now under arrest.
Authorities found James Ricciuti Sunday evening.
Natick Police said an anonymous tip led them to an address in Framingham.
Framingham and Natick officers took Ricciuti into custody.
On Tuesday, police say Ricciuti stabbed another man behind the craft store on Route 9.
The victim had serious injuries.
Ricciuti is being held on $10,000 bail and is expected to make an appearance in Natick District Court on Monday.