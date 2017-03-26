2 Women Hurt In Lawrence Drive-By Shooting

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Two women are in stable condition Sunday after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting the night before.
Lawrence Police responded to a Swan Street business around 10:43 p.m. Saturday after multiple people who said they’d been shot in Lawrence arrived there looking for help.
There, officers found a 19-year-old Haverhill woman and a 20-year-old Sandown, New Hampshire woman had been shot–one in the leg and one in the head. The woman shot in the leg was taken to a local hospital by ambulance; the one with the head wound was flown to a hospital in Boston by helicopter.
Police said the two were sitting in a parked car on Berkeley Street in Lawrence at the time of the shooting. Investigators determined the shooter was a man wearing a ski mask and gray hoodie who pulled up in a silver BMW 4-door sedan.
No arrests have been made.
Lawrence Police said they do not believe the shooting was random, and are asking for witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.