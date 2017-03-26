Brookline Man Dies After Car Strikes Ceiling Of Tunnel In Copley Square

March 26, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Copley Square, Fatal Crash, Mass Pike

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured after the car they were in went airborne and struck the ceiling of a tunnel in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police say the car was headed east on Route 90 around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when it went into the air near exit 22, tearing down wires and cables in the tunnel. Investigators are still trying to determine how the car went airborne.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Brookline who was driving was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. Their names were not immediately released.

The crash is being investigated by State Police and Suffolk County Detectives.

