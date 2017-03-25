WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH: Zak Showalter Hits Three To Send Game To OT

March 25, 2017 12:38 AM
Filed Under: NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer, Wisconsin Badgers, Zak Showalter

Ryan Mayer

The second day of Sweet 16 games were largely letdowns as the first three games of the night were decided by double digits. The last game of the night, featuring Florida and Wisconsin gave us our most dramatic finish. The Badgers trailed by three 72-69 with just 6.4 seconds left in the game and had possession of the ball on a sidelines out of bounds play. What happened next, well, let’s just say Zak Showalter became a hero in Madison.

Showalter’s off balance, one-footed three tied the game at 72 and sent it to overtime to decide who would have the right to play South Carolina for the East region title on Sunday.

