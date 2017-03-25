UMass Coaching Search May Again Include Celtics Assistant Micah Shrewsberry

BOSTON (CBS) – After all of the drama surrounding the University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team’s search for its newest head coach, the program is returning its attention to a member of the Boston Celtics staff.

The Minutemen reached an agreement with Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey last week, but minutes before he was to be introduced at a press conference in Amherst, he had a change of heart and left the program hanging.

As a result, UMass is now in the hunt for a new head coach once again.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN and Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe both reported on Saturday that UMass officials have reached out to Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry to set up a second interview in the coming days.

UMass expected to interview Boston Celtics and former Butler/Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry again next week,… https://t.co/CFq77yGfk8 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 25, 2017

Cs assistant Micah Shrewsberry to UMass could be back on. UMass reached out to Shrewsberry today to set up a second interview, source says. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 25, 2017

Shrewsberry was considered a “serious candidate” before Kelsey was hired, and he may once again be in the running.

The Celtics assistant previously coached at the college level on the Butler, Purdue and Marshall benches.