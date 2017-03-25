UMass Coaching Search May Again Include Celtics Assistant Micah Shrewsberry

BOSTON (CBS) – After all of the drama surrounding the University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team’s search for its newest head coach, the program is returning its attention to a member of the Boston Celtics staff.
Related: Pat Kelsey Cites ‘Personal Reasons’ For Backing Out Of UMass Job
The Minutemen reached an agreement with Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey last week, but minutes before he was to be introduced at a press conference in Amherst, he had a change of heart and left the program hanging.
As a result, UMass is now in the hunt for a new head coach once again.
Jeff Goodman of ESPN and Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe both reported on Saturday that UMass officials have reached out to Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry to set up a second interview in the coming days.
Shrewsberry was considered a “serious candidate” before Kelsey was hired, and he may once again be in the running.
The Celtics assistant previously coached at the college level on the Butler, Purdue and Marshall benches.