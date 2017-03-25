Community Hopes Fundraiser Makes Rockland Street Safer After Woman’s Death

March 25, 2017 10:10 PM By Jim Smith
Filed Under: Jim Smith, Rockland

ROCKLAND (CBS) – Months later, the pain lingers in Rockland as the loss of Ellen Partridge is still being felt every day.

Partridge was killed in December when she was hit by a car in while crossing North Ave. near Union Street in Rockland.

On Saturday, the community came together to raise money for a piece of equipment to make the crosswalk where Partridge lost her life much safer.

“She grew up in the town and she was just such a great presence and part of our community, we were just so devastated and we said ‘You know, let’s do something about this’ and we are raising money to have the first solar powered flashing beacon crosswalk put up in Rockland,” said Lori Childs, the event organizer.

rockland1 Community Hopes Fundraiser Makes Rockland Street Safer After Womans Death

Ellen Partridge was killed while walking in Rockland in December 2016. (WBZ-TV)

There was music, food and a silent auction with some great items like a signed football from Julian Edelman and a signed baseball bat from Dustin Pedroia.

Many tears have been shed since Partridge died, but this event is healing for those who knew her.

“Our family is just very thankful for the outpouring of help, the support, and if something good can come out of Ellen’s death, out of a lousy, senseless, death then good. If something good can happen then great,” said Maureen Bono, Partridge’s sister.

More from Jim Smith
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia