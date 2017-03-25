Community Hopes Fundraiser Makes Rockland Street Safer After Woman’s Death

ROCKLAND (CBS) – Months later, the pain lingers in Rockland as the loss of Ellen Partridge is still being felt every day.

Partridge was killed in December when she was hit by a car in while crossing North Ave. near Union Street in Rockland.

On Saturday, the community came together to raise money for a piece of equipment to make the crosswalk where Partridge lost her life much safer.

“She grew up in the town and she was just such a great presence and part of our community, we were just so devastated and we said ‘You know, let’s do something about this’ and we are raising money to have the first solar powered flashing beacon crosswalk put up in Rockland,” said Lori Childs, the event organizer.

There was music, food and a silent auction with some great items like a signed football from Julian Edelman and a signed baseball bat from Dustin Pedroia.

Many tears have been shed since Partridge died, but this event is healing for those who knew her.

“Our family is just very thankful for the outpouring of help, the support, and if something good can come out of Ellen’s death, out of a lousy, senseless, death then good. If something good can happen then great,” said Maureen Bono, Partridge’s sister.