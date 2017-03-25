WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Harvard Earns Spot In Frozen Four; BU Falls In Overtime

March 25, 2017 10:58 PM
Filed Under: Boston University, Frozen Four, Harvard University

BOSTON (CBS) – At least one New England team is headed to the men’s hockey Frozen Four.

Harvard University punched its ticket on Saturday night with a 3-2 win over Air Force in the NCAA quarterfinals.

The win sends the No. 1 seeded Crimson to the Frozen Four in Chicago against Minnesota-Duluth.

Harvard’s semifinal contest is scheduled for April 6 in Chicago.

UMass-Lowell hopes to punch its ticket to the Frozen Four ticket on Sunday when the River Hawks take on Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m.

If UMass-Lowell wins on Sunday, they will take on either Denver or Penn State in the Frozen Four.

Boston University was upended Saturday night as the Terriers fell 3-2 in overtime to Minnesota-Duluth.

