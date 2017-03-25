Harvard Earns Spot In Frozen Four; BU Falls In Overtime

BOSTON (CBS) – At least one New England team is headed to the men’s hockey Frozen Four.
Harvard University punched its ticket on Saturday night with a 3-2 win over Air Force in the NCAA quarterfinals.
The win sends the No. 1 seeded Crimson to the Frozen Four in Chicago against Minnesota-Duluth.
Harvard’s semifinal contest is scheduled for April 6 in Chicago.
UMass-Lowell hopes to punch its ticket to the Frozen Four ticket on Sunday when the River Hawks take on Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m.
If UMass-Lowell wins on Sunday, they will take on either Denver or Penn State in the Frozen Four.
Boston University was upended Saturday night as the Terriers fell 3-2 in overtime to Minnesota-Duluth.