Boston Marathon Pioneer Among Participants At ‘Hop 21’ Tune-Up Run

March 25, 2017 7:16 PM By Ken MacLeod
BOSTON (CBS) –  Some tagged along behind trailblazer Kathrine Switzer Saturday morning as she prepares to run next month’s Boston Marathon on the 50th anniversary of her first official race.

Switzer turned 70 years old this January.

In 1967 a race official tried to tear off her bib mid-race because the Boston Marathon was a men’s only event.

This year Switzer returns as a leader of “261 Fearless,” a team of more than 100 runners raising money to support causes that empower women.

“They really make me feel so proud and hopeful for future women’s empowerment,” said Switzer.

Kathrine Switzer runs in the “Hop 21.” (WBZ-TV)

Saturday’s tune-up race for the Boston Marathon is called the “Hop 21.” It’s a race that begins on Hopkinton Green like the real thing. But it ends near Boston College, short of the full marathon distance.

Participants showed up in bunny costumes, superhero costumes and other colorful outfits to run and to cheer others on.

While Switzer feels good about her charity effort, she has no problem sharing her fears about what April 17 might bring on the course.

“Emotionally I would say, sometimes I’m a basket case because it’s a marathon. A marathon is hard and it’s long, and sometimes it’s unpredictable,” she said.

