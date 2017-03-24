Lynch: GOP Health Care Bill ‘Not Even In Print And They Want Us To Vote On It’

March 24, 2017 12:11 PM By Jon Keller
BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump says he wants a vote on the GOP health care bill in the U.S. House of Representatives Friday.

As of now, there isn’t a single Democrat in the House saying they’ll support the measure.

For Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch opposition to it goes beyond the deep cuts it makes in Medicaid and Medicare.

“It also doesn’t allow veterans to use the tax credits, the refundable tax credits in this bill if they use the VA health care system, so I have all my veterans against it,” Lynch told WBZ-TV Friday.

“It takes all the opioid money that we’re using, we’ve got a major crisis going on in this country, especially in Massachusetts, it depletes a lot of the opioid money as well.  And to top it all off Jon, the bill’s not even in print, and they want us to vote on it today.”

Lynch says he’s struck by how short the Republican plan is on policy details after seven years of staunch GOP opposition to Obamacare.

Their talk of having a better idea, he says was “just bluster.”

You can watch the entire interview with Rep. Lynch this Sunday, March 26 at 8:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV News.

