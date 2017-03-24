NightSide – No Vote on Healthcare

March 24, 2017 12:59 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – The House was expected to vote on the GOP healthcare bill today, but the vote has now been postponed until tomorrow.  It is unclear whether the Republican Party has enough votes to pass the bill in the House, which would then send the legislation to the Senate.  President Trump has said that the politically smart thing to do would be to allow Obamacare to collapse, leaving Democrats to blame for the mess.  With the GOP struggling to get enough votes to replace Obamacare, should Republicans just sit back and let the Affordable Care Act self-destruct?  Would Democrats take the blame they deserve for their disastrous healthcare legislation or would the media still try to pin it on Republicans?

Originally broadcast March 23rd, 2017.

