NightSide – Kicking off the Massachusetts Senate Race!

March 24, 2017 1:00 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has been a polarizing figure, to say the least. After defeating former Senator Scott Brown in a contentious campaign, Warren quickly became one of the more vocal leaders of the Democratic Party. Some have already mentioned her name as a potential 2020 presidential candidate. But could she actually lose her seat before then? V.A. Shiva, the man who claims to have invented email, joins Dan in studio to talk about why he is running against Warren and what he wants to do for Massachusetts.

Originally broadcast March 23rd, 2017.

