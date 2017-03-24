No Charges In ‘Tragic Accident’ That Killed Mashpee Toddler

MASHPEE (CBS) – Police have determined that no charges will be filed in the death of a Mashpee toddler who was killed after being run over by a pickup truck in February.
A 14-month-old boy was killed February 24 on Coombs Lane in Mashpee during a party when a person moving a truck from one spot to another ran over the child.
After several weeks reconstructing and analyzing the incident, police announced that the boy’s death was a “tragic accident” likely caused because the driver did not see the toddler.
Police do not believe alcohol caused the driver to run the child over, and speed does not appear to have been a factor.