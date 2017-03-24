Masconomet High School Principal Resigns Over Apparent Plagiarism

March 24, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Masconomet Regional High School, Plagiarism

BOXFORD (CBS) – The principal of Masconomet Regional High School resigned effective immediately after an apparent case of plagiarism.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin Lyons said in a statement that principal Laurie Hodgdon stepped down on Thursday.

Hodgdon apologized in a letter to parents announcing her resignation.

“I need to apologize to the Masconomet community for the choices I made in not citing writing that was not my own,” Hodgdon wrote. “As a leader, ownership and accountability is necessary in this instance.”

It is not clear what Hodgdon plagiarized.

Assistant principal Peter Delani has been appointed acting principal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia