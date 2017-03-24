Masconomet High School Principal Resigns Over Apparent Plagiarism

BOXFORD (CBS) – The principal of Masconomet Regional High School resigned effective immediately after an apparent case of plagiarism.
Superintendent of Schools Kevin Lyons said in a statement that principal Laurie Hodgdon stepped down on Thursday.
Hodgdon apologized in a letter to parents announcing her resignation.
“I need to apologize to the Masconomet community for the choices I made in not citing writing that was not my own,” Hodgdon wrote. “As a leader, ownership and accountability is necessary in this instance.”
It is not clear what Hodgdon plagiarized.
Assistant principal Peter Delani has been appointed acting principal.