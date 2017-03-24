WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH: Kansas’ Lagerald Vick Nails 360 Dunk In Sweet 16 Game Vs. Purdue

March 24, 2017 12:06 AM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Kansas Jayhawks, LaGerald Vick, NCAA BB, NCAA Tournament

Bryan Altman

On Thursday night Kansas absolutely routed Purdue by outscoring the Boilermakers 73-33 after trailing by eight late in the first half.

So sure, it was a rout, but one Kansas player pulled off something you usually never see in the middle of a game unless it’s all but over.

With his team leading by 7 (only 7!) with over 12 minutes left to play in the second half, Kansas sophomore Lagerald Vick executed a beautiful steal and had nothing but open court in front of him.

Instead of playing it safe and building on his team’s single-digit lead, Vick went all Vince Carter circa 2000 and pulled off a 360 dunk, sending the crowd and his teammates into an absolute frenzy.

You’ve have to give Vick credit. If he missed — especially considering that the game was still close — he’d never live it down.

But, he nailed it, and who knows, maybe it even gave his team the extra spark it needed to turn this game into the rout it would become.

Either way, we thank you, LaGerald, for pushing the limits and giving us a highlight-reel play we’ll be talking about at the water cooler tomorrow.

